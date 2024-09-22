Punjab plans off-season cultivation of tomatoes, onions

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to introduce cooperative farming to boost cultivation of tomatoes and onions in province.

Provincial government will launch a project of off-season cultivation of tomatoes and onions.

A session chaired by the chief minister reviewed recommendations with regard to transforming the province’s agriculture.

The vegetable farmer groups will be offered subsidy over seeds, fertilizer, drip irrigation and solarization.

The off-season cultivation will ensure availability of onions and tomatoes in Punjab thus curb artificial dearness.

The off-season cultivation of onions has been planned in Kahror Pacca, Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari and Rajanpur, while tomatoes off-season farming has been planned in Khushab, Chakwal, Pindi and Jhelum.

The government has also approved launching of agriculture machinery rental services to facilitate farmers.

A joint working group has been established for selection of over 67 places and agriculture machinery.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has also directed officials to ensure wheat cultivation over the government land.