web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, September 22, 2024
- Advertisement -

Punjab plans off-season cultivation of tomatoes, onions

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to introduce cooperative farming to boost cultivation of tomatoes and onions in province.

Provincial government will launch a project of off-season cultivation of tomatoes and onions.

A session chaired by the chief minister reviewed recommendations with regard to transforming the province’s agriculture.

The vegetable farmer groups will be offered subsidy over seeds, fertilizer, drip irrigation and solarization.

The off-season cultivation will ensure availability of onions and tomatoes in Punjab thus curb artificial dearness.

The off-season cultivation of onions has been planned in Kahror Pacca, Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari and Rajanpur, while tomatoes off-season farming has been planned in Khushab, Chakwal, Pindi and Jhelum.

The government has also approved launching of agriculture machinery rental services to facilitate farmers.

A joint working group has been established for selection of over 67 places and agriculture machinery.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has also directed officials to ensure wheat cultivation over the government land.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.