Relief package announced for police personnel, their families

LAHORE: The Punjab Police has announced a relief package for its personnel and their families, with substantial funds allocated for medical treatments, ARY News reported quoting Punjab police.

According to police department spokesperson, Inspector General (IG) Punjab approved the release of Rs34.5 lac for the medical care of police personnel.

Retired Constable Muhammad Iqbal received Rs10 lac for a liver transplant, while Traffic Warden Farhan Parvez was granted Rs10 lac for kidney treatment. Constable Ziaullah was provided Rs5 lac for surgery, according to a Punjab Police spokesperson.

Head Constable Irfan Shahid received Rs2.5 lac for cancer treatment, and Sub-Inspector Aurangzeb was given Rs2 lac for heart treatment. Assistant Sub-Inspectors Ehsan, Qamaruddin, and Dildar Subhani each received Rs1 lac. Additionally, retired Constables Asghar Ali and Farhat Abbas were allocated Rs2 lac each.

The funds were approved on the recommendation of the Medical Financial Assistance Committee, the spokesperson confirmed.

In a separate development, the Islamabad Police formally launched the Taxi Verification App, a digital tool designed to protect passengers by verifying taxis before their journey begins.

The initiative was led by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, executed under the leadership of IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, to create a protected travel for all citizens, especially women, children, and late-night commuters.

The Taxi Verification App lets users scan a QR code presented inside registered taxis. Once scanned, the app rapidly confirms whether the vehicle and driver are registered with the Islamabad Police database.

Verified taxis prominently display the driver’s name and photograph, promoting transparency and accountability. In the event of any discrepancies, users can easily report issues through the app’s emergency feature.