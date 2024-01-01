Punjab Police arrest 36 individuals for carrying illegal weapons

LAHORE: Punjab police conducted a crackdown on New Year’s Eve and arrested 36 individuals for carrying illegal weapons, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the police officials registered a total of 32 cases after arresting 36 individuals for carrying weapons without licenses.

Meanwhile, more than 89 individuals were arrested in several other incidents of one wheeling, fireworks, and drugs sellers, the police registered at least 80 cases against the accused in relevant cases.

last night, at least 32 people including women and children were injured in the celebratory fire that rang through Karachi on New Year’s Eve.

According to details, the injuries from aerial firing on New Year’s Eve were reported from Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, Korangi Industrial Area, Zaman Town, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Tariq Road, Sea View, Liaqutabad, Saudabad, Baldia, Karimabad, Clifton, Zaman, Tower and other areas of Karachi.

The injured include four women, three boys, and two girls. Meanwhile, the Karachi police took 59 people over aerial firing and recovered weapons.