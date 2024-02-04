Punjab police arrest suspect in murder of five-year-old girl

CHAKWAL: Punjab police claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the murder of a minor girl in Punjab’s Chakwal city, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The gruesome incident of murder was reported from Punjab’s Chakwal city where an 18-year-old boy, Asad, was arrested for murdering a five-year-old girl residing near the accused’s neighborhood.

The police also recovered the murder weapon – a sickle – after arresting the individual.

The police officials stated that the body of the girl was found in the desert after an alleged kidnapping, however, an investigation into the case has been initiated.

