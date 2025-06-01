Punjab police kill four Khwarij terrorists in DG Khan

Four Khwarij terrorists were killed in an armed encounter with Punjab Police in the Kot Mubarak area of DG Khan, ARY News reported.

The police reported that during the exchange of fire, other Khwarij terrorists managed to flee by taking cover behind bushes and sand dunes in the area.

Law enforcement recovered weapons and explosives from the deceased terrorists.

Police sources revealed that prior intelligence had alerted them to the movement of foreign terrorists in the border region between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Khwarij militants were allegedly spreading fear among locals by targeting various locations.

Acting on the intelligence, police teams quickly surrounded the area and launched a targeted operation.

According to Punjab Police, the foreign terrorists launched a heavy assault using sophisticated weaponry but were ultimately overpowered.

Authorities claim the terrorists’ nefarious plans were thwarted due to timely and effective police action.

A search operation is currently ongoing to locate and eliminate the remaining fugitives hiding in the region.

Earlier, an explosion inside a house in Darra Adam Khel on Sunday resulted in the death of two people.

Police said the incident took place in Zor Akhor area of the Akhorwal tribe, near a tube well.

A powerful blast inside the house completely destroyed the structure and claimed the lives of two people.

Authorities investigating the nature and cause of the explosion said further details will be shared later.

Similarly, at least seven martyred including policemen in separate firing incidents in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police spokesperson, the firing incidents occurred in 24 hours also resulted in injuries to five citizens including policemen.

In April, a police officer and constable were injured as terrorists attacked the Saddar Police Station in Bannu.

According to police officials, the Station House Officer (SHO), Waseem Sajjad, and Constable Hayatullah were wounded in the attack and were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment.