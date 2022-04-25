Punjab police get another chance to register FIR on Parvez Elahi’s plea

LAHORE: A session court in Lahore on Monday gave another chance to police to register a case on the request of Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi against ruckus inside the House from PML-N MPAs led by Hamza Shehbaz, ARY NEWS reported.

During the court proceedings, the SP Civil Lines and SHO Qila Gujjar Singh appeared before the court with the former saying that they have not yet received court orders. “We should be given more time to respond to the matter,” the SP said.

To this, the counsel representing Parvez Elahi handed him over the copy of the petition. The court later adjourned the proceedings until April 29.

It is pertinent to mention here that Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi has filed a plea in the session court for registration of FIR against Hamza Shehbaz, IG Punjab, and others for ruckus and torture inside the Punjab Assembly during election of chief minister.

The plea filed against 200 people for their involvement in torture and ruckus inside the assembly was filed by Aamir Saeed on behalf of Parvez Elahi.

The court has admitted the plea and sought answers from Qila Gujjar Singh police station regarding refusal to register a case and adjourned the hearing until April 25.

Meanwhile, the police have already registered a case against torture of deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari and hooliganism inside the House during election of Chief Minister Punjab.

The case was registered on the complaint of DSP Shahzad Manzoor at Qila Gujjar Singh police station in Lahore under charges of attempt to murder, interference in governmental affairs and other sections.

