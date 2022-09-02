Punjab police helpline received over 1.5mn ‘irrelevant’ calls in August

LAHORE: Punjab police 15 helpline received over 1.5mn ‘irrelevant’ calls during the month of August in the current ongoing year, ARY News reported, quoting the report of Punjab Safe City Authority.

According to details, Punjab Safe City Authority has released the record of 15 helpline calls, in which it is said that as many as 2,573,014 calls were received from all over Punjab including Lahore in the month of August.

Out of the calls received in the month of August, police assistance was provided to only 198,675, while guidance was given to 8,143 other traffic-related calls.

According to the authority, out of the calls received, 1,571,439 calls were unrelated, and 41,886 calls were received at the 15 helpline for obtaining various information.

According to the report, seven missing people were reunited with the help of the Lost and Found Center, while 76 motorcycles were also handed over to their owners in the month of August.

