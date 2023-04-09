Punjab police launch grand operation against katcha bandits

LAHORE: Punjab police launched a grand operation against bandits in katcha areas of Sadiqabad in which the force will use modern weaponry and bulletproof vehicles, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A grand operation was launched against bandits in katcha areas of Sadiqabad under the supervision of Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar following the directives of the National Security Council.

During the operation, police and bandits exchanged heavy fire in a katcha area. IG Punjab said in a statement that a contingent of 2,000 Punjab police officials was sent to take part in the anti-bandit operation, whereas, a total of 11,000 personnel was taking part in the operation.

According to the Punjab police chief, the force restored check posts in the katcha area and police will advance to the rural areas today. Moreover, the Sindh police also launched an operation in its areas to clear the hideouts of the criminals and establish the state writ.

