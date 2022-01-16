Punjab Police officers bunk anti-riot training course

LAHORE: Scores of Punjab Police officers left the anti-riots training course in the Police Training College Chuhng for supervisory officers in the middle, according to reports.

The Commandant of the college has expressed his disappointment over the senior police officers bunking an important training course without properly attending it.

The course is being conducted to enhance capacity of the police force.

The police officers that left the course without permission from the commandant training centre included two SSPs and eight SPs. “These officers arrived prior to the fixed time and left earlier without seeking permission from the police training college commandant,” sources said. SSP Investigation Lahore was one of those officers.

The I.G. Police Punjab has ordered all police officers of the province to take the anti-riots training.

The purpose of the course is to ensure safety of life and property of people by peacefully controlling protests, vandalism, mob lynching and charged mob.

Total 178 officers and officials from four ranges of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi are participating in the training course.

Officers of different ranks included SSP, SPs, DSPs, inspectors, sub-inspectors and ASIs are included in the training course.

