Punjab police reject fake encounter allegations, cite 60% crime reduction after CCD formation

LAHORE: Punjab Police on Thursday rejected allegations of fake encounters involving the Crime Control Department (CCD), stating that crime rates across the province have dropped by up to 60% since the department’s establishment, ARY News reported.

The clarification came in a detailed report submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) in response to a petition challenging alleged CCD encounters.

According to the police report, the formation of the CCD has led to a significant decline in serious crimes, including robbery, theft, and murder. Over a seven-month period, property-related crimes dropped by more than 64%, while combined incidents of robbery and murder declined by 60 percent.

The report stated that robbery cases decreased from 792 in 2024 to 324 in 2025, reflecting an overall 69% reduction. Incidents of street crime (snatching and robbery) fell from over 41,000 to 18,608, marking a 62% decline.

Similarly, cases of vehicle snatching declined by 64%, while car theft incidents dropped by 60 percent. Combined robbery and murder cases were reduced from 170 to 96, indicating a 60 percent decrease.

CCD operations

Rejecting the impression of staged encounters, the Punjab police said that during CCD operations, one sub-inspector was martyred, while 96 police personnel were injured. The report further stated that the CCD arrested Category-A proclaimed offenders and ringleaders, and dismantled several organised criminal gangs.

Punjab Police said the fake encounter claims were based on social media rumours and had no connection with facts. The report added that 42 cases of alleged custodial torture and deaths had been transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for independent inquiry.

Police authorities emphasised that arrests and investigations are conducted transparently, in accordance with legal requirements, and that a strong prosecution process is ensured.

The police said that it maintains a robust accountability and disciplinary system, under which strict legal action is taken following complete inquiries in cases of violations.