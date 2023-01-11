Punjab police releases CCTV footage of ‘encounter’

LAHORE: The Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the alleged encounter with a robber held on January 04, came to light on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, A robber was killed by the Punjab police in an alleged encounter in the limits of Shafiqabad police near Minar-e-Pakistan on January 04.

According to the reported incident, two robbers were mugging a citizen on the main road when Shafiqabad police put a first sight on them. As soon as the robbers saw the police approaching, they opened fire.

The police retaliated in the same fashion killing one robber meanwhile his other accomplice got arrested.

The robber killed in the encounter has been identified as Sajjad Ali, who was booked in 23 cases, including several robberies and thefts. The body was later shifted to the morgue for rituals.

Later that week, another encounter has been reported in which a robber was killed and a police constable sustained bullet wounds in an exchange of fire near Islamabad’s G-91 Karachi company area.

According to details, the federal capital police gunned down an alleged robber during a mugging incident near Islamabad’s G-91 Karachi company area.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that the police team received a robbery complaint in which three alleged robbers were fleeing after committing robbery in the G-10 area.

The police team responded to the complaint and started chasing the robbers. Later, an exchange of fire took place between the police and robbers, resulting in the killing of a robber.

However, two of his accomplices managed to escape from the spot.

During the exchange of fire, a police constable, named Kamran Uddin, sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Inspector-General of Police (IG) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan reached the spot and ordered to launch of a search operation in the area for the arrest of the remaining suspects.

While commending the policemen’s bravery, IG Akbar Nasir Khan directed to provide the best treatment facility to the injured official.

