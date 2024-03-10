27.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, March 10, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Punjab Police seek Sindh’s assistance for hostage recovery

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Punjab police sought Sindh police assistance in recovering the abducted member of Rescue 1122 by the Katcha area Dacoits, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The District Police Officer (DPO) of Bahawalpur wrote a letter to the Sindh Police officials seeking assistance in the arrest of the kidnappers and the recovery of the hostage.

In the letter, DPO Bahawalpur revealed that the kidnappers had contacted the relatives of the victim for ransom.

It is worth mentioning here that the Punjab Police formed a team under the Superintendent of Police (SP) to recover the abducted rescue personnel, however, the team failed to recover the kidnapped rescue official.

The dacoits of the Katcha area are demanding a ransom of Rs 10 million for the release of the individual, while the families have started collecting donations in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that a rescue official, named Saleem Hashmi, was kidnapped by the dacoits in the Kucha area of Bahawalpur on the evening of February 15.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.