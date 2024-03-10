Punjab Police seek Sindh’s assistance for hostage recovery

LAHORE: Punjab police sought Sindh police assistance in recovering the abducted member of Rescue 1122 by the Katcha area Dacoits, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The District Police Officer (DPO) of Bahawalpur wrote a letter to the Sindh Police officials seeking assistance in the arrest of the kidnappers and the recovery of the hostage.

In the letter, DPO Bahawalpur revealed that the kidnappers had contacted the relatives of the victim for ransom.

It is worth mentioning here that the Punjab Police formed a team under the Superintendent of Police (SP) to recover the abducted rescue personnel, however, the team failed to recover the kidnapped rescue official.

The dacoits of the Katcha area are demanding a ransom of Rs 10 million for the release of the individual, while the families have started collecting donations in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that a rescue official, named Saleem Hashmi, was kidnapped by the dacoits in the Kucha area of Bahawalpur on the evening of February 15.