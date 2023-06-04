Punjab police to challenge Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal in high court

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Sunday announced to approach high court against a Lahore anti-terrorism court’s order to discharge Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued today, the Punjab police said: “All conspirators, planners, and perpetrators of the May 9 incident, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, would be brought to justice.”

The police claimed that the investigation was being conducted using scientific methods. “We were not given the opportunity to present forensic evidence in court,” police maintained in the statement.

“Police reserves its right to investigate the case and to bring the truth before the public,” it added.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in a case linked to the vandalism of Corps Commander House in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, on May 9.

The ATC Lahore acquitted the former Punjab minister in the Jinnah House attack case and ordered the immediate release of the former Punjab health minister.

Yasmin was presented before single-bench of Lahore ATC – headed by Judge Abher Gul Khan. During the hearing, the police requested the court to extend physical remand of the PTI leader.