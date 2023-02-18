Punjab Polls date can be announced after court interpretation: governor

SAHIWAL: Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman on Saturday said that the election commission could not give a satisfactory answer to his questions, ARY News reported.

“I have pleaded to the court to interpret its decision on election,” Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman said while talking to media in Sahiwal.

” The election date can be announced after the court’s interpretation,” he said.

“I hadn’t signed the summary for dissolution of the provincial legislature thus I am not entitled to give the election date,” the governor argued. “My announcement of election date will be unconstitutional,” Punjab governor argued.

Recently Shahzad Shaukat Advocate filed a petition on behalf of Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman seeking interpretation of the court’s decision.

“The bench has ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to consult with the governor over the election date”, petitioner said. “The governor hadn’t signed the summary for dissolution of the provincial assembly,” he pleaded.

Baligh Ur Rehman earlier said that there were some issues in the high court’s order that required “clarification and interpretation”.

The Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 14 and Jan 18 respectively, after former prime minister Imran Khan had announced to dissolve assemblies in an attempt to force the government to hold snap polls.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, polls need to be held for the dissolved assemblies in 90 days.

The LHC’s Justice Jawad Hassan ordered the election commission for holding election in Punjab within 90 days.

