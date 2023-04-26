Punjab polls: PTI candidate attempts suicide after change of party ticket

FAISALABAD: A candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has attempted suicide after party’s chief Imran Khan changed several tickets for the upcoming elections in Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, PTI candidate Ehsan Toor attempted suicide after the PTI chief Imran Khan change the tickets of constituencies in Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, Toor’s father protested outside the residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park.

The PTI has replaced candidates in 21 constituencies in Punjab, including nine constituencies that are left vacant.

According to sources, PTI has awarded the ticket to Tariq Murtaza, Ajmal Sabir, Arif Abbasi, Sahil Gujjar, Nazir Sabir, and Afzal Mahesar from their respective constituencies of PP-7, PP-10, PP-11, PP-73, Nazir Sabir, and PP-50.

Meanwhile, a ticket has been allotted to Ali Waseem Khan to contest from PP-57, Rana Nazir from PP-61, Muhammad Ali from PP-62, Abu Zar Chidhar from PP-137, Fiaz Bhatti from PP-162, Shaher Dawood from PP-101, Nadim Afzal Siddhu from PP-108, Chand Bibi from PP-189, Salman Safdar from PP-194, and Muhammad Sarwar from PP-201.

Read More: Punjab Polls: Changes as Imran Khan reviews party tickets

The PTI has also issued tickets to Shakeel Niazi from PP-197, Muhammad Damra from PP-198, Zahid Iqbal from PP-234, Ahmed Yar from PP-251, Asghar Joyia from PP-253, Raja Saleem from PP-257, Ghulam Mohammad Solangi from PP-266, Ehsanul Haq from PP-269, Nadia Khar from PP-271, Jan Younis from PP-272, Imran from PP-273, and Mazhar Jatoi from PP-276.

Earlier in the day, PTI chief Imran Khan has not only released the tickets of candidates in the pending constituencies but also changed several tickets after inspecting the applications himself in the review committee meeting.

