Punjab polls: PTI to begin election campaign after Eid-ul-Fitr

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday decided to begin its election campaign after Eid-ul-Fitr, days after the Supreme Court announced holding of polls in Punjab on May 14, ARY News reported quoting sources.

The Supreme Court Tuesday nullified the electoral watchdog’s decision about the delay in holding polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and fixed May 14 as the date for polls in the province.

The verdict was announced by a three-member bench — comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — on the PTI’s petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order postponing the elections in Punjab and KP.

As per sources, PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan today chaired a session to mull over party’s upcoming election campaign in Punjab. The huddle decided to launch party’s election campaign after Eid-ul-Fitr from South Punjab.

“PTI Chairman Imran Khan will kick-start his party’s election campaign from South Punjab after Eid,” say sources, adding that the PTI chief will finalise schedule for South Punjab rallies in the coming days.

Punjab elections schedule

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the schedule for elections in Punjab — which are to be held on May 14 as directed by the Supreme Court.

According to the electoral watchdog notification, the polling for the Punjab Assembly elections will be held on May 14, 2023. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also withdrew its earlier schedule regarding the holding of general elections in Punjab in October.

As per the schedule, appeals can be filed against the decisions of Returning Officers regarding rejection or accepting nomination papers on April 10.

April 17 will be the last date for deciding on appeals by the Appellate Tribunal, and the revised lists of candidates will be published on April 18, the ECP notification stated.

The withdrawal of candidature can be done till April 19 while the candidates will be allotted election symbols on April 20, 2023. The polling will be held on May 14.

