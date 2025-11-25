Punjab provides easy access to people: Get your land records from home in seconds

LAHORE: The Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE) project has provided citizens with an advanced and convenient facility to access the land records of their properties, ARY News reported.

Through the comfort of their homes, without long queues, and without any intermediaries, people can swiftly download their up-to-date land records within seconds by accessing the Registration of Deeds (RoD) portal.

Before this facility, it was a difficult and cumbersome process for citizens, as they had to visit government departments multiple times.

https://rod.pulse.gop.pk/

Additionally, searching for land records was an arduous task for government employees, sometimes taking months.

Now, with this latest facility, it is a matter of seconds to check the record of their land from the comfort of their homes—it is just a click away.