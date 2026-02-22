Punjab govt introduces strict penalties for theft, damage of public utilities under new ordinance

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved the Punjab Public Utilities Infrastructure Protection Ordinance 2026, introducing strict penalties including imprisonment and heavy fines for damaging or stealing public infrastructure such as manholes, streetlights and other government installations, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the new ordinance aims to curb the growing theft and vandalism of public utilities across the province.

Under the law, individuals involved in the theft of public infrastructure will face one to three years in prison along with a fine ranging from Rs2 million to Rs3 million.

Those found removing, purchasing or selling public installations without authorization may also face one to three years imprisonment and fines between Rs500,000 and Rs3 million.

The ordinance further states that anyone who damages public infrastructure will face three months to one year in jail and a fine ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs200,000.

Strict penalties have also been introduced for scrap dealers and re-rolling plants involved in the illegal purchase or trade of government installations. Offenders may face up to three years imprisonment and fines ranging from Rs1 million to Rs10 million.

In case of repeated violations, the punishment may increase to three to six years imprisonment along with fines between Rs300,000 and Rs10 million.

Authorities said that if such actions lead to loss of life, legal proceedings will also be initiated under the Pakistan Penal Code.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Housing Department said the scope of laws related to manhole covers has been expanded under the ordinance.

The spokesperson added that the legislation has been introduced on the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab to crack down on mafias and gangs involved in damaging and stealing public infrastructure.

“Those who damage public assets meant for citizens deserve no leniency,” the spokesperson said.