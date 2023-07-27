Punjab receives maximum rainfall in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Punjab received maximum rainfall in last 24 hours with Lahore getting major amount of precipitation, citing Met Office ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department heavy rainfall lashed Lahore’s Tajpura with 185mm rain and Airport received 150mm rainfall.

Syedpur in Islamabad received 108mm rain, Zero Point 86mm and Bokra 56mm rainfall.

Light to moderate with isolated heavy fall occurred in Sialkot with 95mm rain and Sahiwal 86mm, Met Office reported.

Kakul received maximum rainfall, 87mm, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Buner and Malam Jabba received 45mm and 39mm rain respectively.

At least 150 people have died in weather-related incidents across Pakistan since June 24 when monsoon rains began, ARY News reported quoting National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to the data compiled by the NDMA, worst-hit regions include Punjab, where 66 people died, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 41 fatalities, Sindh 15, Balochistan 6, Islamabad 11, AJK 6 and Gilgit-Baltistan reported five deaths.

More than 233 people had been injured in the incidents caused by the rains or flooding, while more than 468 houses were damaged.

The Indus River has been in medium flood at Guddu Barrage, while in low flood at Sukkur Barrage, according to the figures shared by the Barrage Control Room.