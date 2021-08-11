Punjab reports 1217 Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours

FAISALABAD: In Punjab 1217 coronavirus positive cases diagnosed and 17 persons succumbed to the virus disease in 24 hours, provincial health minister told media in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

According to ARY News, Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said that 70 percent Covid-19 cases in the province belong to delta variant of the virus, which spreads and infects rapidly.

“We can protect ourselves from the virus with compliance of the SOPs and rapid vaccination,” Rashid said.

“Hopefully 40 percent people of five big cities are expected to be vaccinated by August 14,” health minister told media. “Here in Faisalabad 1.324 people have been vaccinated till now,” Yasmin Rashid said. In last 24 hours 31,000 people have been inoculated in Faisalabad, health minister said.

“Regretfully, some countries have blacklisted us but not India, which has more infection rate in relation to us,” the minister said.

The government is trying to provide maximum facilities in health sector. Punjab has allocated largest budget for health this year with 40 billion rupees allocation for medicines, she said.

“The hospitals have been directed to ensure providing free medicines to their patients,” minister said.