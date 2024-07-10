Punjab reports 14 deaths in road accidents in 24 hours

LAHORE: At least 14 people were killed and 1,401 others injured in 1,271 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

As many as 624 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 777 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 778 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 172 pedestrians and 465 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

The statistics show that 275 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 309 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 104 accidents in Faisalabad with 115 victims and at third Multan with 91 accidents and 100 victims.

According to the data, 1,169 motorbikes, 64 auto-rickshaws, 127 motorcars, 29 vans, eight passenger buses, 30 trucks and 82 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.