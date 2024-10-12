Punjab reports 149 new dengue cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Saturday that 149 new cases of dengue have been recorded across the province in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Rawalpindi remains the hardest hit with 134 cases, followed by Bahawalpur with 3 cases, and Lahore reporting 2 cases. Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Attock, Kasur, Mianwali, Khanewal, Nankana Sahib, and Narowal each reported one case.

Over the past week, 997 new cases have been identified, bringing the total number of Dengue cases in Punjab for 2024 to 3,285. The health department has assured that all necessary arrangements to counter the outbreak are in place, with adequate stocks of medicine available in public hospitals across the province.

In light of the rising cases, the Health Department has issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to prevent the spread of the Dengue virus. Citizens are also encouraged to cooperate with health teams working to control the outbreak.

For those seeking treatment or information, or to register complaints related to Dengue, the Health Department has set up a free helpline at 1033. Officials stressed that public vigilance and preventive measures are crucial to containing the spread of the virus across Punjab.