Punjab reports 152 dengue virus cases in last 24 hours

LAHORE: The dengue cases continue to witness surge in Punjab as the province reported 152 cases during the last 24 hours.

In a statement, the secretary health Punjab said that 71 cases of dengue virus were reported from Rawalpindi and 47 cases of the mosquito-borne disease were logged in Lahore during the past 24 hours.

Moreover, 12 dengue cases were reported in Gujranwala, while three cases each were reported from Kasur, Vehari and Sheikupura.

The Punjab secretary health said that 3,437 dengue infections have been reported in the province this year so far, adding that 1,384 cases of the disease have been reported in Lahore alone.

Four people have lost their lives due to dengue fever in Punjab during ongoing year so far, he added.

Amid monsoon season, the dengue cases continue to witness surge in Sindh as the province’s capital, Karachi reported 349 fresh cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

According to the provincial health department, the majority number of cases in Karachi have been reported in district Korangi, where 109 patients have been infected by the virus during the past 24 hours.

