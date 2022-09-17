Punjab reports 188 dengue virus cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: The dengue cases continue to witness surge in Punjab as the province reported 188 cases during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, Secretary Health Punjab said that 80 cases of dengue virus were reported from Rawalpindi and 62 cases of the mosquito-borne disease during the past 24 hours.

Moreover, 14 dengue cases reported in Gujranwala, while four cases each were reported from Kasur, Chakwal, Muzaffargarh and Bahawalpur.

The Secretary Health Punjab has said that 3,101 dengue infections have been reported in the province this year so far, adding that 1277 cases of the disease have been reported in Lahore alone.

Amid monsoon season, the dengue cases continue to witness surge in Sindh as the province reported 839 cases in 24 days of August.

The majority of cases, 787, were reported in Karachi. District Central reported 185 cases, Malir 150, Korangi 38, and district Kemari reported 22 cases. Outside Karachi, according to the government data, maximum cases, 13, were reported in Thatta.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad reported nine dengue cases, Badin two, Umerkot 7, Mirpur Khas four, while Tharparkar and Larkana reported two cases each respectively.

