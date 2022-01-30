Punjab reports 2,212 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: In Punjab 2,212 fresh COVID-19 infections surfaced during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Punjab, Imran Sikandar Baloch has said that 12 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

Health secretary said that the spread of coronavirus can be stopped with vaccination and precautionary measures. “We are trying to vaccinate the people above 12 years of age in province,” he said.

He also said that the coronavirus vaccine has been available in sufficient numbers at vaccination centres.

Education Minister Punjab, Murad Raas recently had said that more than 5.6 million children had been vaccinated against Covid-19 in schools across the province.

Pakistan reported as many as 7,978 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the second-highest daily caseload since the outbreak of the pandemic in Feb 2020.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 64,016 samples were tested, out of which 7,978 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 12.46 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 11.31 per cent.

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,417,991 with addition of 7,978 new cases.

Twenty-nine more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,248. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals has risen to 1,455.

