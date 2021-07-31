Punjab reports 728 new Covid-19 cases, eight deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reported as many as 728 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, quoting health department ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, eight more people died of coronavirus in Lahore during this period.

The test positivity rate was recorded 3.9 percent in the province, which remained 6.8 percent in provincial capital Lahore. The positivity ratio recorded 7.4 percent in Rawalpindi, 3.6 pct in Faisalabad and three percent in Multan.

The tally of active cases in Punjab has reached to 12,743 with addition of new Covid-19 cases.

In last 24 hours 18,571 coronavirus tests were conducted and 728 positive cases were detected.

The health department has advised people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid the virus infection.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 380,093 virus infections, followed by the Punjab, which has reported 356,211 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 143,673 cases. Islamabad, 87,304, Balochistan, 30,289, AJK, 24,145 and GB has reported 8,096 new infections, so far.

To curb the spread of the disease, Pakistan also expedited the pace of vaccination and administered overall 28,743,225 COVID-19 vaccine doses on July 31, including 22,638,911 partial doses and 6,104,314 two doses.