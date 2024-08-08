Punjab reports four dengue cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: In a shocking development, four new dengue cases have been reported in Punjab within the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to health officials, two cases were reported from Lahore, while one case each was reported from Rawalpindi and Gujranwala.

In the past seven days, a total of 20 dengue cases have been reported from across Punjab. Within the last 30 days, 57 dengue cases have been reported in the province.

Currently, five dengue patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals across Punjab. Four patients are being treated in Lahore’s government and private hospitals, while one patient is being treated in Rawalpindi’s hospital.

According to the Punjab Health Department, all patients undergoing treatment are out of danger. No deaths have been reported due to dengue fever this year, the department added.

Last month, 16 new dengue cases were reported across Punjab in a day, recording an alarming rise in the mosquito-borne disease.

The Punjab health department confirmed that 16 dengue cases were reported in Punjab in 24 hours. The department detailed that three people were under treatment at Kalar Saidan and two in Taxila hospitals.

As many as 50 cases were registered against violating dengue SOPs, while fines of Rs40,000 was slapped.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.

SYMPTOMS

Dengue should be suspected when a high fever (40°C/104°F) is accompanied by 2 of the following symptoms during the febrile phase: