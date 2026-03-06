Punjab Revenue Authority collects over Rs220bln in eight months

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority has collected more than Rs220 billion in tax during the first eight months of the current financial year, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting PRA spokesperson.

The PRA’s collection is Rs63 billion more as compared to last year’s revenue.

In comparison, the authority had collected Rs156.3 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The monthly review meeting of tax revenue targets was chaired by Moazzam Iqbal Supra.

Officials praised the performance of commissioners across key regions, highlighting the contributions of Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Asif, Faisalabad Commissioner Aftab Ahmed, and Rawalpindi Commissioner Khalid Amin for achieving monthly revenue targets.

Chairman Supra noted that the establishment of new tax sectors has contributed to a significant increase in collections, reflecting the authority’s continued efforts to enhance fiscal performance.