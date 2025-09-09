Punjab Rivers witness high flood levels amid monsoon surge

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has reported that water levels across Punjab’s key rivers are dangerously increasing, ARY News reported.

As monsoon rains continue to intensify, the levels of the Chenab and Ravi rivers remain critical in several districts, prompting intensified rescue and relief operations.

River Flow Status (as of September 8, 2025)

The Chenab River has various flow measurements at different points, with Head Marala recording 80,000 cusecs, Head Khanki reaching 115,000 cusecs, Qadirabad at 120,000 cusecs, Chiniot measuring 100,000 cusecs, and Head Trimmu significantly higher at 502,000 cusecs. In contrast, the Ravi River shows lower flow rates, such as 33,000 cusecs at Jassar, 66,000 cusecs at Shahdara, 112,000 cusecs at Head Balloki, and a peak of 135,000 cusecs at Head Sidhnai.

These figures show sustained high flood levels, particularly at Head Trimmu and Head Sidhnai, where water flow exceeds half a million cusecs in some locations.

Relief Efforts and Impact

According to PDMA and recent updates, over 2 million people have been affected across Punjab, with more than 4,000 villages inundated. Rescue teams have evacuated hundreds of thousands, while 423 relief camps have been established. Tragically, the death toll has surpassed 50, and crop damage spans over 1.75 lakh hectares.

The situation is particularly severe in Gujrat, Sialkot, and Multan, where urban flooding and river breaches have displaced thousands. Controlled releases from Indian dams have further intensified the crisis.

Earlier, A damage assessment report on the recent flooding in Punjab’s three major rivers Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab, was released.

According to the report, more than 4,300 villages were affected, impacting nearly 4.2 million people across Punjab. At least 60 people lost their lives in drowning incidents during the floods.

The Relief Commissioner of Punjab, Nabeel Javed, said around 2.1 million people were evacuated to safer locations, while 412 relief camps and 492 medical camps have been established in the flood-hit districts.