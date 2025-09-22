Punjab: Rivers normal at most places, Sutlej in medium to low flood

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has stated that the water levels remain normal at most places while Sutlej River has been in medium to low flood at various headworks.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has said that water level is being dropped at flood-hit areas.

“The Sutlej River’s water flow at Ganda Singh Wala has been 95,000 cusecs, while the river’s water flow has been 81,000 cusecs at Sulemanki Headworks,” PDMA said.

Chenab River’s water flow has been 55,000 cusecs at Marala Headworks, 24,000 cusecs at Khanki Headworks, 29,000 cusecs at Qadirabad and 35,000 cusecs Head Trimmu, PDMA said.

The water level in river at Punjnad has been 1,18,000 cusecs, PDMA stated.

The disaster management authority also said that the water level in Ravi River at Jassar has dropped to 6,000 cusecs, at Shahdara 9,000 cusecs, Balloki Headworks 28,000 cusecs and Head Sidhnai 30,000 cusecs.

DG PDMA said that the rehabilitation work has been ongoing at flood affected areas of Punjab.

It is to be mentioned here that the Indus River has been in low flood at Sukkur and Guddu barrages in Sindh, while in medium flood in downstream at Kotri Barrage.