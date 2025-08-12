Punjab Safe Cities Authority opens multiple job vacancies— How to apply

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has announced new job openings across multiple sectors, offering a valuable employment opportunity for young professionals.

Applicants can apply online for positions in departments including the Virtual Blood Bank, Al-Biruni Centre, Punjab Police Women Safety 2, Virtual Women Police Station, Virtual Centre for Child Protection, Misaq Minority Centre, PSCA Public Safety App, PSCA School of Police Technology, and the new Emergency 15 system.

Application Requirements:

Applications must be submitted online only. Handwritten, direct submissions, or applications sent after the deadline will not be accepted.

Candidates holding foreign academic qualifications must provide an equivalence certificate from the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Employees of government or semi-government organisations must apply through their respective departments.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews.

Full details regarding Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s job descriptions, the number of posts, salary packages, and other terms are available via the provided official link.

