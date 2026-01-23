Punjab Safe City launches counselling service for mental health support

Following the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Safe City has launched a specialised counselling service to support individuals facing mental distress.

According to details, the new facility is accessible via the Punjab Emergency Helpline 15. Individuals facing stress, hopelessness, or suicidal thoughts can dial 15 and press 7 to connect.

Safe City ensures immediate contact between affected citizens and trained psychologists. Through conference calls, clients receive instant counselling from expert and specialised psychologists.

According to the Safe City spokesperson, timely counselling is helping to save precious lives.

In 2025, the helpline received 2,327 calls related to mental distress and suicidal tendencies. Of these, 2,269 individuals were provided prompt counselling and assistance, preventing potential suicides.

The success rate of the counselling service via Emergency Helpline 15 has been reported at 98 per cent.

the calls received, 56 per cent were from men and 44 per cent from women.