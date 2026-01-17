Punjab Sahulat Bazaars deliver over 301,000 home food orders

LAHORE: The Punjab Sahulaat Bazaars Authority (PSBA) has successfully completed the free home delivery of more than 301,200 orders of essential food items to households across the province under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

This landmark initiative marks Punjab’s first government-run project offering free home delivery of quality food items at subsidised rates, aimed at providing direct relief to citizens at their doorsteps.

The service is currently operational in 35 cities through 46 Sahulaat Bazaars, enabling residents to order daily-use food items without paying any delivery charges. Under the scheme, prices of 13 basic food commodities are being offered at up to 7 per cent lower than the officially notified DC rates, ensuring substantial savings for consumers.

Citizens can place orders through a dedicated free home delivery mobile application, available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, while PSBA riders ensure timely doorstep delivery.

Items available under the service include potatoes, onions, tomatoes, pumpkin, garlic, apples, bananas, dates, lemons, guava, watermelon, as well as chickpeas, gram flour (besan), wheat flour, and sugar. The initiative not only saves citizens money but also reduces travel time and fuel expenses.

According to officials, the project has enabled citizens to save approximately Rs110 million by purchasing essential commodities from home at subsidised rates.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reiterated her commitment to shielding the public from the effects of inflation and announced plans to gradually expand the free home delivery project to more cities across Punjab.

“We will not allow the burden of inflation to reach the people. The scope of the free home delivery project will be extended step by step to other cities of Punjab,” the chief minister said.

Authorities have encouraged citizens to benefit from the initiative by using the mobile application and taking advantage of the subsidised prices and free delivery service.