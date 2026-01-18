Punjab Sahulat Bazaars provides employment to 9,200 people

LAHORE: A total of 46 Sahulat Bazaars established across Punjab have provided dignified employment opportunities to 9,200 people, according to official figures.

This landmark initiative marks Punjab’s first government-run project offering free home delivery of quality food items at subsidised rates, aimed at providing direct relief to citizens at their doorsteps.

The service is currently operational in 35 cities through 46 Sahulaat Bazaars, enabling residents to order daily-use food items without paying any delivery charges. Under the scheme, prices of 13 basic food commodities are being offered at up to 7 per cent lower than the officially notified DC rates, ensuring substantial savings for consumers.

Over the past year, the Sahulat Bazaars recorded footfall of approximately 85 million visitors, with cumulative purchases amounting to Rs42.5 billion.

Thirteen essential food items, including vegetables and fruits, were made available at wholesale prices, resulting in estimated savings of Rs1.1 billion for consumers.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has set a target to complete 30 additional Sahulat Bazaars by June 30. She has also directed authorities to accelerate efforts to gradually establish Sahulat Bazaars in every tehsil of the province.

Maryam Nawaz stated that the initiative has ensured easy access to affordable and quality food items for the public, reiterating her government’s commitment to providing low-cost, high-quality essentials to every citizen of Punjab.