Punjab announces reopening of schools, colleges in phases

LAHORE: The provincial government has revised the Punjab school reopening schedule following the earlier delays due to the bad weather in the province, ARY News reported.

The major decision, announced by Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat for students and parents across Punjab, has been circulated after consultations with education experts and other stakeholders.

According to the revised schedule, Punjab school reopening will take place in phases, with August 18 being the reopening date for the students of Grades 9 and 10, Intermediate, O-Level, and A-Level classes, while the classes of Grades 1 to 8 will be resumed on September 1, 2025.

This Punjab school reopening schedule applies to both public and private educational institutions across the province.

The earlier reason to keep summer vacation until August 31 was met with disagreement from private school groups.

According to the groups, keeping schools closed for a long time would affect the school year and make it harder for students to get ready for exams.

The All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association also slammed the initial extension, calling it harmful for the students’ education.

In response, the government adjusted the schedule to prioritise senior students’ academic continuity while still considering the health risks posed by the ongoing heatwave.

The Punjab school reopening plan includes safety steps like better airflow, access to drinking water, and changing school hours to reduce risks from heat.

This decision shows a careful way to keep students learning while also protecting their health during changing weather.

