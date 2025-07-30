Punjab government announces revised school timings after summer break

LAHORE: The Punjab government issued a notification on Wednesday detailing revised school timings for all public educational institutions across the province, according to state-run news agency APP.

Schools are scheduled to reopen on August 15, 2025 following the summer vacation.

According to the School Education Department’s notification, Single-shift schools will operate from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM, Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, they will close at 11:30 AM.

For double-shift schools, the morning shift will be held from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM, Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, the morning shift will conclude at 11:30 AM. The evening shift for double-shift schools will begin at 2:00 PM and continue until 6:00 PM from Monday to Thursday, while on Fridays, the shift will run from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The revised schedule is designed to facilitate a smooth academic transition post-vacation while considering weather conditions and logistical requirements across the province.

Earlier, the Sindh School Education & Literacy Department has released new timings for public and private schools and colleges across the province, ARY News reported.

The new school timings will be effective from August 1, 2025, as educational institutions prepare to resume activities after the summer vacation ends on July 31.

The schedule applies to both single and double-shift institutions at the primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels, as well as colleges.

For single-shift primary schools, classes will run from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, with an early closure at 12:00 PM on Fridays.

Double-shift primary schools will operate the first shift from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM (Monday to Thursday and Saturday) and until 12:00 PM on Fridays, while the second shift will run from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM daily.