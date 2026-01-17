Punjab issues notification of revised school timings effective January 19

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department has issued an official notification announcing revised operating hours for all government schools across the province.

The new schedule will take effect from January 19 (Monday) and remain in force until April 15, 2026.

The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing severe cold weather and prolonged fog, which have disrupted normal school activities.

According to the notification, schools operating on a single shift will hold classes from 10:00 am to 2:15 pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, classes will end earlier at 12:30 pm.

In double-shift schools, the morning shift will continue until 2:00 pm, while the afternoon shift will run from 2:15 pm to 4:45 pm.

The notification further states that teachers will be required to attend school on alternate Saturdays. These days will be utilised for curriculum preparation, training sessions, and Continuous Professional Development (CPD) activities aimed at improving teaching standards.

According to the School Education Department, the revised timings are intended to ensure a safer and more effective learning environment for students during winter conditions, while also providing teachers with structured opportunities to enhance their professional skills.

Education authorities have urged teachers, students, and parents to strictly adhere to the revised timetable.

Earlier, the department had also announced a one-week extension of winter vacations.