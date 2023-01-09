Punjab schools reopen after winter vacation

LAHORE: All educational institutions in Punjab reopened on Monday after winter break, ARY News reported.

Earlier, parents and teachers demanded an extension in the vacation due to ongoing winter break.

It may be noted that the schools have reopened after two weeks in Punjab. Earlier, the provincial govt announced winter vacations until January 2, but later on the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC), the vacations were extended for one more week due to smog.

The court in its verdict said that the Punjab government utterly failed in addressing the smog issue and directed the provincial government to contact the centre for help in controlling the threat.

The provincial government had been asked for legislation to take down the industries’ omitting pollution. The draft for legislation in this context should be forwarded to the court as earliest.

In the last hearing of the case, the LHC hinted at the imposition of the work-from-home (WFH) policy for 2 days in the offices in a week.

