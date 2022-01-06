Punjab schools reopen tomorrow after winter break

LAHORE: All schools across Punjab will reopen tomorrow (Friday) after winter vacations, Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas said on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, “All schools of Punjab that had winter vacation till January 6th, 2022 will open tomorrow January 7th, 2022.”

“We welcome our students and teachers back to school. Please follow COVID SOPs issued by the government.”

The winter break in private, as well as public schools in Punjab started on Dec 23.

It is noteworthy that schools and colleges in Sindh reopened on Monday after winter vacations ended on Jan 1. The province began the winter vacations on Dec 20.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had advised all the provinces to push forward the holidays to January so that student could be inoculated in schools. But the educational institutions in Sindh began their vacations from Dec 20 while those in Punjab closed for winter break from Dec 23.

