Punjab schools timing changes, violation brings heavy fine

LAHORE: Punjab’s top environment official on Sunday said that the government and private schools in the province will not open before 8:45 in morning.

Director General Environment Imran Hamid Shaikh has said that any violation of the timing will result in a fine of five to 10 lac rupees.

Environment official said that the school timings have been changed owing to increasing smog in Lahore and the adjoining areas.

He said that during October 19 to 30, the air quality index reading in Lahore has soared from 300 to 400. “Increasing quantity of hazardous particulate matter has been reported in the air.

Lahore’s air quality has become extremely unhygienic as the city become the second most polluted city of the world with AQI reading 346 on Sunday.

Indian capital city New Delhi remained the most polluted city of the world with 467 air quality reading.

Health experts have advised citizens to use masks and avoid unnecessary travel.