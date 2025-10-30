Punjab CM hands over sealed mosques to Mufti Muneeb following ban on TLP, announces Rs25,000 monthly for Imams

Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has handed over the management of sealed mosques to Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman following the federal government’s decision to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to a press release issued by the Punjab government, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presided over an extraordinary meeting of the Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee in Lahore. On her request, Chairman of Tanzeem-ul-Madaris Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, attended the meeting as a special guest.

Religious scholars from various schools of thought expressed full support for the Punjab government’s stance and endorsed its efforts to maintain peace and harmony in the province.

During the meeting, it was decided that the management of the sealed mosques would be handed over to Tanzeem-ul-Madaris Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan. The Chief Minister also ordered the immediate release of individuals proven innocent and instructed officials to ensure their dignified return home.

Maryam Nawaz directed authorities to ensure the respect of religious symbols and sacred names displayed on posters and banners. She also agreed in principle to provide a monthly stipend of Rs25,000 for mosque Imams and to permit the Azaan and Friday sermons to continue as usual.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and the Secretary Law & Order were appointed as focal persons to maintain liaison with religious scholars. The meeting was informed that reports regarding innocent detainees could be submitted via helpline 15.

The Chief Minister strongly condemned those using mosques to incite violence or promote political agendas, warning that such misuse of religion would not be tolerated.

She lamented that while Palestinians were celebrating a ceasefire, certain elements in Pakistan were attempting to provoke violent marches on Islamabad instead of demonstrating solidarity with Gaza. “The misuse of religion for political gains is deeply regrettable and intolerable,” she remarked.

Maryam Nawaz also criticized the burning of sanitation vehicles under the “Suthra Punjab” program, calling it a loss of public resources. She reiterated that protecting diplomatic missions is the state’s foremost duty and condemned any attempt to attack them.

Referring to a statement by an incarcerated political leader, she said, “A person sitting in Adiala Jail claims that 400 or 600 people have been killed. He has been in prison for two years yet continues to incite sedition. If hundreds had truly died, where are the bodies?”

The Chief Minister announced that the Punjab government will fix the monthly stipend for 65,000 mosque Imams at Rs25,000, instead of Rs15,000, as directed by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, to reduce their reliance on public donations.

Notably, on October 23, the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, unanimously approved declaring Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) a proscribed organization under the Anti-Terrorism Act, according to an official government statement.