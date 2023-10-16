Punjab sets deadline for reducing transport fares, essential items prices

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker government has set a 48-hour deadline for reducing the transport fares and the prices of the essential items following a massive drop in fuel prices, ARY News reported on Monday.

Following the prime minister’s directives, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi held a high-level session and set a 48-hour deadline for reducing the transport fares and the rates of essential items after a drop in fuel prices.

The provincial authorities have been given a task to reduce transport fares by 10% as per the drop in petroleum prices. The caretaker minister and transport secretary have been directed to immediately hold a meeting with the transporters.

The caretaker minister for industries and agriculture S M Tanvir would hold negotiations with the associations of the ghee, flour and other essential commodities.

The secretary of agriculture, commissioners and deputy commissioners (DCs) were given the tasks of reducing the prices of essential commodities.

It has been decided that the Punjab chief secretary will review the steps of the commissioners and deputy commissioners (DCs) on a daily basis. The caretaker CM ordered to make all price control magistrates and committees functional.

CM Naqvi said that indiscriminate crackdowns will be continued on the hoarders and the relief in the fuel prices will be diverted to the masses.

Earlier, the price of petrol was dropped by Rs 40 per litre in Pakistan.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, the rate of petrol has reached Rs 283.38 per litre with a reduction of Rs 40 per litre.

Whereas, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs 15 per litre to Rs 303.18. Meanwhile, the kerosene oil prices dropped by Rs 22.43 per litre to Rs 214.85.