Punjab, Sindh Police launch joint operation in katcha area

SADIQABAD: Punjab and Sindh police have launched joint operations against bandits in katcha area, police officials said.

“The anti-bandit operation has been launched in Machhka on the last point of Punjab’s territory and Rownti forest in Sindh’s Katcha area,” officials said.

Police said that several bandits have fled from their hideouts after scores of their hiding places have been destroyed during drone operations.

Police officials have said that 44 bandits have laid out their arms and surrendered to the police officials under the department’s surrender policy.

“The law enforcement operation will be continued until the cleansing of bandit gangs and maintenance of law and order in katcha area,” officials added.

IG Sindh Police recently said that an intelligence-based operation will be launched against bandits in katcha area.

IG Javed Alam Odho said that the Punjab Police will also be asked for assistance in the anti-bandit operation.

“We will try to resolve permanently the issue of the bandit gangs in katcha area,” Sindh Police chief said.

“If bandits surrender, they will survive, they could seek relief from courts,” he said. “Surrendering bandits will be given cash for their weapons,” he said.

“If refuse to surrender, bandits will be tackled sternly,” IG Odho said.

Sindh’s Home Minister Zia Lanjar said that a major operation against bandits has been on the cards with focus on Kashmore and Ghotki districts.

Home minister said that the action will be taken against notorious dacoits and none of them will be left scot-free.

Home minister said that the outlaws intending to lay down arms will be allowed to surrender.

He said the IG Sindh has been directed to contact with the IG Punjab and the regional police officer (RPO) Bahawalpur adding that Sindh Police has recently conducted a joint operation with Punjab police against criminals.

He expressed hope that the gangs of bandits will be uprooted in the province adding that the facilitators are also being taken to task.