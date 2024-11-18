New guidelines issued by Punjab govt as smog severity eases

LAHORE: The Punjab Environmental Department has issued new guidelines following a decrease in the severity of smog in the region, ARY news reported

As per the reports, the department has announced changes to operating hours for hotels and restaurants. Restaurants and hotels will now be allowed to offer dine-in and outdoor services until 10 pm extended from the previous 4 pm deadline due to the reduction in smog intensity.

The Environmental Department has also clarified that there will be no restrictions on home delivery services.

The improvement in air quality has been attributed to rainfall and changes in wind speed and direction.

Following the review of the November 15 order, the divisional commissioners and DCs have been instructed to ensure the implementation of the revised restrictions.

Earlier on November 18, the Punjab government announced that schools in parts of the province will reopen tomorrow after easing in smog situation.

Punjab government earlier announced the closure of the schools from November 17 to 25.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, the schools in Rawalpindi Division will reopen tomorrow as the air pollution has decreased in the area after ease in smog.

Schools in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal will reopen from tomorrow, the notification read.

Toxic smog level reportedly dropped to some extent in Lahore and other cities of Punjab. Lahore ranked 2nd most polluted city in the world with 497 Air Quality Index (AQI) reading.

Earlier, the Lahore district administration banned outdoor activities to address the increasing threat of smog.

According to a notification issued by the DC Lahore, all sports, exhibitions, and events were suspended, including outdoor dining at restaurants; however, religious gatherings were exempted.

Furthermore, shops, markets, and malls will close by 8 p.m., while medical stores, labs, petrol pumps, and grocery stores are exempt from the restrictions.