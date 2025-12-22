Punjab submits reply in LHC over kite flying law hearing

LAHORE: The Punjab government opposed a petition against the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Ordinance 2025 in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and pleaded to the court to reject the plea.

The high court bench comprises of Justice Khalid Awais was hearing petition of Azhar Siddique advocate against the new law that permits kite-flying for the revival of the traditional Basant festival.

The court in a previous hearing summoned the reply of the provincial government, home secretary and the IG Police over permission of kite flying.

The LHC directed the petitioner to submit his rejoinder to the government’s reply.

The government in its reply said that non-compliance of laws for kite-flying will be a non-bailable offence under the law. “Regulatory rules have been made for the concerned material for kite-flying, which should be required to be implemented”.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until January 05.

Punjab had banned kite-flying in 2001, as numerous people died over the years from injuries caused by chemical or metal-coated kite strings.

The government has recently allowed the celebrations, with kite-flying permitted using only a string made purely from cotton.

Under the legislation, registration will be mandatory for kite making and flying and kite makers have to get registered with the deputy commissioner of the district.

“Metal string and sharp-edged twine will be prohibited under the law and any person caught with making or selling the metal string or sharp thread will be awarded five years prison term and up to Rs two million fine,” under the legislation.