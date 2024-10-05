Punjab summons army to control law and order situation

LAHORE: The Punjab government has summoned army to control the deteriorating law and order situation in the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, the army has been deployed in sensitive areas, including airports, important roads, and routes. The military personnel will also be responsible for the security of foreign dignitaries and their residences.

The army has been given special powers to deal with any situation including the power to arrest anyone who breaks the law and use aerial firing to warn violators.

The government has also granted the army anti-riot powers to maintain peace and order in the province.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior issued military deployment orders under Article 245 of the constitution in aid of civil authority from 5th to 17th October 2024 in Islamabad.

The military has been called in to maintain law and order situation with respect to 23rd meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting and visits of VVIP delegations for the said session.

The military would have all policing powers to tackle a tense situation, and the local commander will act in coordination with the federal police.

The military would have powers to act against miscreants and arrest them. It could exercise baton charge and teargas shelling against protesters with minimum use of force, according to the government circular.

READ: PTI gears up for Lahore protest as govt seals Minar-e-Pakistan

It is important to note here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to protest in Lahore today, as the Punjab government sealed Minar-e-Pakistan.

As per details, containers have been placed on all routes leading to the location, and the police have arrested over 600 PTI workers in a bid to prevent the protest from taking place.

Over 10,000 security personnel have been deployed in Lahore to maintain law and order, whereas the metro bus service in Lahore have been partially suspended.