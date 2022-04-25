Punjab teachers to check examination papers online

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department has announced that examination papers of grade 4, 5 and 8 students will be checked online starting from April 26, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) in this connection.

According to a notification, the PEC will start examination papers checking through mobile phones, laptops, tablets and other online modes from April 26.

The teachers will be compensated through online banking transfer system while the results of classes 4, 5 and eight would also be released online, the notification stated.

Earlier on April 19, the Punjab School Education Department (SED) restricted the use of study guides of private publishers in all the public schools of the province.

The department took notice of the key-books or guides being used in the schools to teach the students.

PUNJAB SCHOOLS RESUME ACADEMIC ACTIVITIES WITH 100PC ATTENDANCE

The department had directed use of books approved by the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB). The board was providing free of cost syllabus books in all public schools of the province.

