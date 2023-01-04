Punjab to administer Covid-19 booster to elderly people

LAHORE: The Covid-19 technical working group in Punjab on Wednesday decided to administer Covid-19 booster dose to elderly people, ARY News reported.

As per details, the technical working group Punjab held a meeting to curb the spread of the Covid-19 new variant Omicron.

The suggestion to provide the booster dose for everyone was rejected, the elderly people will receive the booster dose instead.

Doctors and people who are travelling abroad will receive the booster dose.

The TWG also clarified that people can get the booster dose after every six months and the government will make sure that the dose is available at the vaccination centres.

People who are admitted to hospitals with breathing problems will be tested for Covid-19 and the health worker will also be trained to curb the spread of the virus.

Earlier, the Sindh Health Department confirmed the presence of XBB and XBB-1 sub-variants of the Omicron variant in Karachi.

Karachi detected six cases of the new Covid-19 variant, XBB and XBB-1, the health department said in a statement.

Covid cases

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases surged to 1,575,833. The nationwide tally of fatalities stood at 30,636.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 15 people were tested positive for Covid across the country in the past 24 hours.

