Punjab to adopt Japanese technology for clean water, waste management

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has visited Japan’s largest water filtration and waste treatment plant in Yokohama as she plans to introduce the same technology in the province.

During her visit, Maryam Nawaz explored ways to implement modern techniques of Japan in Punjab for water filtration and waste management to provide clean water to citizens in Punjab.

The Yokohama water treatment plant processes 1.5 million cubic meters of wastewater daily. It also generates energy from waste, which is used for heating systems for the local population.

The Yokohama water treatment plant uses advanced technology to segregate recyclable materials from waste.

The Punjab government has planned to apply Yokohama’s environmental and urban development model to improve waste management and provide clean water to citizens

The collaboration will focus on adopting modern techniques and technologies to enhance environmental standards in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspected the water treatment systems and was given a detailed briefing on the methods of disposing of garbage, wastewater, and waste in Japanese cities.

The chief minister said that providing clean water to citizens is the top priority of the Punjab government.