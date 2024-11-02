Punjab govt to buy bombproof vehicles for Chinese nationals’ security 

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to purchase bombproof vehicles to enhance the security of Chinese nationals working on various projects, ARY News reported.

As per details, the directives were issued by the Punjab government, stating that Rs 500 million have been allocated for the bomb proof vehicles on the recommendation of IG Punjab.

The Inspector General of Police Punjab also ordered foolproof security for Chinese nationals working on all sensitive projects, including CPEC and non-CPEC projects.

Earlier, a powerful suicide bomb blast in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi targeted a convoy transporting Chinese nationals late on Sunday, killing at least three people and wounding 10 others.

As per the initial investigation, the suicide bomber was waiting for the Chinese convoy near Jinnah airport to approach before executing the attack.

“The terrorist rammed the explosive-laden vehicle directly into the foreign nationals’ car that caused massive destruction and damage to several nearby cars,” say investigators.

READ: Deadly car bomb targeted Chinese nationals near Karachi airport, say investigators

Soon after the blast, rescue teams quickly reached the scene, managing to safely retrieve one of the foreigners’ vehicles.

Authorities are currently working to obtain the car’s number plate and engine chassis number to aid in the investigation.

Investigators are now working to gather details about the damaged vehicles.

The powerful explosion, heard miles away, occurred outside the airport. Authorities assured that all airport installations were safe and that flight operations were not affected.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad condemned the “terrorist attack,” confirming the deaths of two Chinese citizens and noting that another was injured.